I know you are anxiously waiting for my take on president of the Patriotic Front Edgar Lungu. My last article on UPND Hakainde Hichilema subjected me to scurrilous, derogatory, scandalous and personal attacks by the “Panga Boys.” They were disappointed I treated Hichilema with soft gloves. I did so because I wanted to clear the landmines in his path so Lungu can meet his match. I will put Hichilema under the microscope sometime soon. As for now, expect the incumbent Edgar Lungu to be the next feature.

Today, I am forced to deal with the personal venom directed at me by planted PF bloggers. I do so because a Zambian voyeuristic readership uncritically accepts even the most nonsensical speculations, some if left unattended can cause irreparable damage to one’s reputation. Please take a moment to read this article word-for-word. I will address my personal life and some of the falsehoods and innuendos cunningly passed around by PF bloggers.

Let me repeat Mao Zedong’s saying: “Politics is war without bloodshed and war is politics with bloodshed.” When I chose to write political articles for my country, I knew it was not for the squeamish, or the fainthearted—not in a country in which what is food for the lion is death for the deer. I knew to fight the Panga Boys, I will have to pull out my sword and fight fire with fire. So, let the battle begin.

Blogger Kaizar Zulu’s Health Report

Digital health record BKZ.200.199 shows that blogger Kaizar Zulu was diagnosed with substance abuse at the age of 26 and was on several occasions chained to the hospital bed to contain his biting syndrome. Under severe psychotic attack, blogger Zulu would soil his pants, foam from the mouth and bite any one in his way. In addition to hallucinations, and delusions, substance abuse can cause violent behavior and hypoglycemia. Once a year since 2001, Zulu has to report to the hospital to control serious complications that develop in him time and again.

According to the report, when blogger Kaizar Zulu is in attack mood he is psychotically affected to the extent the destruction he causes to property, the altercations and physical fights he engages in, and the insults he utters are executed with lack of awareness thereupon. It was actually Doctor J.H. Chansongo M.D. who recommended that blogger Zulu, who was becoming more erratic in 2019, be removed from his last duties for fear if allowed near the instruments of power, he might desecrate them. [End of Report]

Just now blogger Kaizar Zulu does not know what has hit him. I have triggered his psychotic attack. I can hear him screaming: “It’s a lie, I’ll shoot that—!” Well, it’s too late. His workmates believe the report because it fits his character. The public is not surprised either. Many, including the PF cadres he works with often ask “is this guy normal?” And in a country in which hearsay and rumor mongering are embedded in the fabric of everyday existence, this devastating report is a stab right at the center of his heart.

I won’t say the story is true or false, because when this narcissistic gangster mercilessly wounds his prey he lets blood flow to the last drop. I have applied the same stratagem he and his PF bloggers employ on me and other writers who dare cross Lungu’s path. They deliberately cook up intemperate and unjust falsehoods to injure my integrity and impugn my honor.

In other words, I have given this seriously ill “patient” who spews hate, a dose of his own medicine. Those who care to read fabricated venomous comments made by him in social media will agree he has a sordid spirit of smear. I have taken time to study blogger Kaizar Zulu and have compiled and archived most of his comments on social media for a rainy day. As for the authenticity of his health report, you be the judge.

The “Stop Field Ruwe” Campaign

Blogger Kaizar Zulu works tandem with PF cadres like Sunday Chanda, and others who camouflage in pseudonyms to evade the truth and dishonorably magnify falsehoods to cast doubt on their prey. A snitch who sits on the “cyber counter-intelligence” meetings in Zulu’s office, informs me a “Stop Field Ruwe” smear campaign was hatched at the beginning of “Who’s Who” series to cast doubt upon my articles and besmirch my character ahead of the feature on presidential candidate Edgar Lungu. The sole purpose of the scheme is to:

(i) keep an eagle’s eye on the release of Ruwe’s articles in all online media outlets and kill the story before it grows legs; (ii) alert other bloggers upon release of the article so we can flood the comment forum and drive the narrative in our favor; (iii) portray Ruwe as an ally of HH and a member of UPND; (iv) cast doubt on his academic qualifications; (v) go after his marriage to a doctor.

The week preceding the Hakainde Hichilema feature, bloggers Kaizar Zulu, Sunday Chanda, Anthony Mwanza and others at the heart of the smear campaign laid in wait with their pangas poised to pounce. The moment the article was posted they attacked me using the most vulgar and character assassination imaginable.

Taking advantage of my technological savviness, I accessed the vortex sight and saw Kaizar Zulu uses numerous pseudonyms like “Cozcowjr.” Also, Sunday Chanda and others use various aliases, including “the observer,” and “Independent Observer.” I dug into the backgrounds of these two young men. They are a good example of the hypocrites Jesus was referring to when he said: “First take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye!” Sadly, the log in blogger Kaizar Zulu’s eye can’t be taken out. It is lodged in half of his brain.

At 49 years old blogger Kaizar Zulu is as described in the health report. He is violent to the level of madness. Some of the violence has hit headlines in the media. Put together the number of blows and the buckets of blood he has spilt, the scoundrel should be serving life at Mukobeko.

It is Zulu’s hooliganism and sub-standard intellect that have made me launch an investigation into why Edgar Lungu, president of the Republic of Zambia chose him as his Political Advisor, against the advice of senior intelligence officers. My findings have started pointing to the Lungu regime’s violent record, one of the worst in the history of Zambian politics. It is an article for another day. Let me unveil my personal life.

My Personal Life

For you all who follow my articles you’ve seen how blogger Kaizar Zulu and PF cadres try to portray me as a dependent of my wife. Yes, my wife is medical doctor, a good one for that matter. My father said to me, for every step, take two, you will reach for the stars faster. If you hang around with thugs you are likely to become one. If you frequent the bar you are likely to marry a waitress or a drunk. Surround yourself with intelligent people. The more intelligent people you mingle with the more confident you become.

If you ask my childhood friends, they will tell you I have always set my bar very high. Michelangelo put it succinctly: “The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it.” I quit Zambia Broadcasting Services because I was too ambitious.

Before I married, I created a highly successful entertainment and advertising agency. Former employees include Swithin Haangala, Sam Ngoma, Titus Chembo, Pauline Banda, and Hazel Zulu. I coupled my business with Rute Car Hire that saw its fleet increase by the year. Between 1984 and 1996, I provided a living for a good number Zambians. They will all tell you I never indulged in criminal activities.

When I met my wife, she was just a human being trying to heal the world. The sole meaning of marriage is love. That’s what drew us to each other. Last March we celebrated 34 years of a happy marriage. She’s been with me this long because she cherishes our marriage. So, be assured wherever I lay my hat that’s my comfortable home. I am as creative and self reliant as they come.

My Education

Nelson Mandela said; “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” In 2012, I wrote “Zambian Intellectuals are Lazy.” The article went viral under the title: “Intellectual Scum.” I’ve since received letters and messages from all four corners of the world on the impact my article has had on them. The article was been downloaded over a million times.

That’s what my well-earned education has turned out to be. For those who put my education in doubt my profile on LinkedIn is well detailed. Wikipedia might also help. I am a Doctor of Education from the prestigious Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. I hold a BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Suffolk University, and CSU, Fresno, and a Masters in World History from Fresno Pacific University, California. On top of that I have walked the corridors of Harvard University.

In all my writings, I strive to be factual. In my last article on Hakainde, I referred to President Kaunda as a Bemba by birth. I made sure it was a documented fact. Historians Tomasz Kamusela and Finex Ndhlovu (2017), and others state that President Kaunda identified himself as a Bemba by birth. KK is actually on record to have said so.

Regarding Nkumbula, while it is agreed that he was Ila his tribe was part of Bantu Botatwe, a cluster of languages of the Tonga group and was therefore associated with the Tonga, especially in politics. Just like Bisa, Tabwa, and Lala people are associated with the Bemba tribe. In fact, Nkumbula throughout his teaching and political careers was commonly referred to as the Tonga teacher. Please read William V. Bresford’s “The Tribes of Northern Rhodesia.”

I stop here.

Next: Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia.