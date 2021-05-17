9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 17, 2021
Sports
RUGBY: Arrows Open Eight Point Lead

Defending champions Red Arrows have opened an eight point lead at the top of the National Rugby League following a 64-15 win over Green Buffaloes in a replayed Week 1 fixture in Lusaka on Saturday.

This match was abandoned on March 28 due to heavy rains when Arrows were 12-3 up in the Lusaka Show-grounds.

During the replay, Arrows scored tries through Alex Mwewa, Edward Hamayuwa , Ronny Shinku , Birthrock Sikaona , Chishimba Kafula , David Chimbukulu ,Enock Mutembo and Gift Kabungo.

Alex Mwewa scored three conversions, Brian Mbalwa and Terry Kaushiku scored two conversions each.

Buffaloes scored four penalties through Soka Siyanga with Jonathan Chipili scoring a drop goal.

Arrows have 28 points, eight above second placed Mufulira Leopards, who have two games in hand and were not in action at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Green Eagles sneaked into third place after thrashing Diggers 19-0 in another delayed Week 1 game in Kabwe.

Eagles scored tries through Douglas Manda, Daniel Njovu and Chileshe Malama with Mcloud Chanda and Chisha Chasaya scoring a conversion each.

Eagles have 18 points from seven matches played and Diggers are bottom of the table with one point after playing seven matches.

Meanwhile, Lusaka, Leopards, Nkwazi and KPF were all on bye at the weekend.

