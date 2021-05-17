Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has described Sunday’s home loss to Lusaka Dynamos as a setback in their battle to survive relegation.

Dynamos beat Nkana 2-1 away in Kitwe to end what was a promising three-match unbeaten run by the out-going FAZ Super League champions.

The defeat left Nkana still second from bottom on 28 points with seven games remaining in which to fight their way out of the bottom four relegation zone where they are currently second from the base.

Nkana are two points behind Lumwana Radiants and Napsa Stars who have 30 and 36 points respectively.



“It is a drawback but it is not the end of the tournament. We have to come out and work in the remaining seven games in which you are talking of 21 points here,” Chambeshi said.

“So all that we need to do is put our heads together and mend the loopholes in the team so that we can come out and pick up a few points along the way.”

Nkana came into Sunday’s match after collecting seven points out of a possible nine that included big wins over leaders Zesco United, whom they beat 1-0 last Wednesday in Ndola, plus a 2-0 Kitwe derby victory away to rivals Power Dynamos on May 9.

The FAZ Super League title holders are back in action this Wednesday at home again against another Lusaka side when they play fellow strugglers Napsa.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 31

15/05/2021

Red Arrows 3(James Chamanga 52′, Alidor Kayembe 65′, Allassane Diarra 82′)-Forest Rangers 0

Nkwazi 3(Jeff Banda 38′,Christopher Zulu 53′, Edward Mwamba 74′)-Young Green Eagles 0

Kitwe United 2(Kabangwe Mwaba 65′, Josphat Kasusu73′)-Kabwe Warriors 1(Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba 88′)

Power Dynamos 1(Godfrey Ngwenya 25′)-Zesco United 0

16/05/2021

Green Eagles 1(Anos Tembo 13′)-Buildcon 1(Emmmanuel Okutu 49′)

Green Buffalos 1(Nicholas Mulilo 22′)-Zanaco 1(Moses Phiri 50′)

Prison Leopards 1(Junior Zulu 67′)-Lumwana Radiants 0

Indeni 3(Cephas Handavu 50′, Tiki Chiluba 53′, Graven Chitau 60′)-Napsa Stars 4

Nkana 1(Ronald Kampamba 64′)-Lusaka Dynamos 2(Willy Stephanus 62′ 80′)

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE

WEEK 28

15/05/2021

Trident 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

(Matthews Mutambo)

*Zesco Shockers 3-0 Kashikishi Warriors

*Shockers Walkover

Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 Gomes

(Mwitwa Musunga)

Chambishi 1-1 Livingstone Pirates

(Francis Kasaka/Christoper Tiki)

Nchanga Rangers 4-0 Police College

City of Lusaka 1-0 National Assembly

(Alex Chanda)

Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 Kafue Celtic

(Benard Mapili 2 goals/ Albert Sampa)



16/05/2021

FC MUZA 1-0 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

(Bobo Angwenga Pen)

Konkola Blades 2-0 KYSA

(Victor Mubanga 2 goals)

2020/2021 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

17/05/2021

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):15

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):13

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):11

Roger Kola(Zanaco):11

Quadri Kola (Forest Rangers):10

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):9

Akakulubelwa Mwaichiyaba(Kabwe Warriors):8

Graven Chitalu(Indeni):8

Emmanuel Okutu (Buildcon):8

Anos Tembo (Green Eagles):7

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars):7

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):7*

Abraham Siankombo(Zanaco):7

Tshite Mweshi (Prison Leopards):7

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):6

Tiki Chiluba (Indeni):6

Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):6

Emmanuel Mayuka (Napsa Stars):6

Jacob Ngulube (Napsa Stars):6

Enock Sakala Jr (ZescO):6

Tranquilin Mwepu (Indeni):6

Damiano Kola(Young Green Eagles):5

Felix Nyaende (Lumwana):5

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):5

Adrian Chama (Zesco United):5

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):5

Emmanuel Mwiinde(Nkana/Buildcon 1**):5

Bornwell Mwape(Napsa Stars):4

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):4

Christopher Zulu (NKwazi):4

Nicholas Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):4

Junior Zulu(Prisons Leopards):4

Fred Tshimenga (Nkana):4

Steven Mutama (Nkwazi):4

Taddy Etekiama (Lusaka Dynamos):4

Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos 1*/Nkana):4

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):4

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles):4

Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):4

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):4

Shadreck Malambo (Forest Rangers):4

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):4

Emmanuel Manda (Lumwana):4

Gerald Chisha (Buildcon):4

Kennedy Musonda(Power Dynamos):4

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):4

Aubrey Chella (Green Buffaloes):4

Simon Mulenga (Nkana):4

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):4

Willy Stephanus (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Alassane Diarra(Red Arrows):3

Alidor Kayembe(Red Arrows):3

Josphat Kasusu(Kitwe United):3

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):3

Samson Chilupe(Young Green Eagles):3

Warren Kunda (Green Eagles):3

Bernard Kumwenda (Nkwazi):3

Mathews Nkowane (Kabwe Warriors):3

Eric Choomba (Nkwazi):3

John Chingandu (Zesco United):3

Doisy Soko(Napsa Stars):3

Pride Mwansa(Nkwazi):3

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):3

Martin Phiri (Green Buffaloes):3

Landu Maite (Prison Leopards):3

Ali Sadiki (Kabwe Warriors):3

Webster Muzaza(Forest Rangers):3

Francis Zulu (Prisons Leopards):3

Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):3

Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon):3

Aubrey Funga (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Baba Basile (Zanaco):3

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):3