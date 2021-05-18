9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

BASKETBALL: Lunga Bullets Beat Spax Warriors in Copperbelt League Opener

By sports
45 views
0
Sports BASKETBALL: Lunga Bullets Beat Spax Warriors in Copperbelt League Opener
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Basketball League champions Lunga Bullets have launched the 2021 campaign with victory over Spax Warriors.

The league resumed at the weekend after a one year absence due to the impact of Covid-19.

In one of the opening games at the weekend, Lunga beat Spax Warriors A 53-71 at Don Bosco in Chingola.

In other games, hosts Don Bosco overcame Konkola Trotters 70-68 with Spax Warriors B losing 71- 69 to Mufulira Magnets.

In Luanshya, hosts Roan Blazers edged Dann Panthers 49-35 with Luanshya Heat 75 beating Ndeke Falcons 75-69 and Luanshya Eagles overpowered YMCA Stingers 56-39.

Previous articleMovie review: Mortal Kombat

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

BASKETBALL: Lunga Bullets Beat Spax Warriors in Copperbelt League Opener

Copperbelt Basketball League champions Lunga Bullets have launched the 2021 campaign with victory over Spax Warriors. The league resumed at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RUGBY: Zambia To Face Zimbabwe in June Friendlies

Sports sports - 0
Zimbabwe has invited Zambia for international friendly matches to be played in Harare next month. The friendlies will involve Men’s Senior 15’s National team, Women’s...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP :Status Quo Maintained on Final Stretch of Promotion Race

Sports sports - 0
Leaders Konkola Blades and five other teams all maintained their respective places in the top six after Week 28 matches played over the weekend. Konkola...
Read more

RUGBY: Arrows Open Eight Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Red Arrows have opened an eight point lead at the top of the National Rugby League following a 64-15 win over Green...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Chambeshi -Nkana Defeat A Setback

Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has described Sunday's home loss to Lusaka Dynamos as a setback in their battle to survive relegation. Dynamos beat Nkana 2-1...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.