Copperbelt Basketball League champions Lunga Bullets have launched the 2021 campaign with victory over Spax Warriors.

The league resumed at the weekend after a one year absence due to the impact of Covid-19.

In one of the opening games at the weekend, Lunga beat Spax Warriors A 53-71 at Don Bosco in Chingola.

In other games, hosts Don Bosco overcame Konkola Trotters 70-68 with Spax Warriors B losing 71- 69 to Mufulira Magnets.

In Luanshya, hosts Roan Blazers edged Dann Panthers 49-35 with Luanshya Heat 75 beating Ndeke Falcons 75-69 and Luanshya Eagles overpowered YMCA Stingers 56-39.