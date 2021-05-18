The Zambia Police Service on the has sternly warned political parties in the province not to desist going with large numbers of supported during nominations. as this may cause commotion in the Province.

Stating that this may likely cause commotion in the region , Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said to the contrary, the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) only allows 23 supporters per each nominated candidate.

“ It is unfortunate that some candidates and political parties are overzealous and are coming with youths from Compounds who are drunk hence causing confusions, it’s from here that Police officers happens to confront them in order for them to behave, “ he said.

In an interview with ZANIS today, Mr Chushi revealed that he has had a pep talk with aspiring candidates and political parties to ensure that they abide by the ECZ regulations.

Apart from this , the regional police Command pointed on the safety of the public saying the increased motorcades by supporters accompanying their aspiring candidates at nominations are likely to cause unnecessary traffic jams.

Mr Chushi however expressed satisfaction that no fatal road accidents in the region has been recorded since nominations started in the Province.

He has reminded aspiring candidates and their supporters to be orderly to avoid confusion and unnecessary traffic jam or else face the long arm of the law.

Zambia holds its general elections every five years.

This year the Electoral Commission of Zambia has set August 12, as the day for the polls.