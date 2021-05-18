9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Copperbelt Province Police Chief warns Political Parties

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Copperbelt Province Police Chief warns Political Parties
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police Service on the has sternly warned political parties in the province not to desist going with large numbers of supported during nominations. as this may cause commotion in the Province.

Stating that this may likely cause commotion in the region , Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said to the contrary, the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) only allows 23 supporters per each nominated candidate.

“ It is unfortunate that some candidates and political parties are overzealous and are coming with youths from Compounds who are drunk hence causing confusions, it’s from here that Police officers happens to confront them in order for them to behave, “ he said.

In an interview with ZANIS today, Mr Chushi revealed that he has had a pep talk with aspiring candidates and political parties to ensure that they abide by the ECZ regulations.

Apart from this , the regional police Command pointed on the safety of the public saying the increased motorcades by supporters accompanying their aspiring candidates at nominations are likely to cause unnecessary traffic jams.

Mr Chushi however expressed satisfaction that no fatal road accidents in the region has been recorded since nominations started in the Province.

He has reminded aspiring candidates and their supporters to be orderly to avoid confusion and unnecessary traffic jam or else face the long arm of the law.

Zambia holds its general elections every five years.

This year the Electoral Commission of Zambia has set August 12, as the day for the polls.

Previous articleKamanga Appointed CAF Finance Committee Veep

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Copperbelt Province Police Chief warns Political Parties

The Zambia Police Service on the has sternly warned political parties in the province not to desist going with...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Late President Sata would be happy with Prof Luo as Vice President-Former First Lady

General News Chief Editor - 16
Former first lady Dr. Kaseba Sata, late President Sata’s widow, has expressed happiness with President Edgar Lungu’s choice of running mate ahead of the...
Read more

Inter-Africa Governance Network Welcomes Nkandu Luo’s Choice

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Inter-Africa Governance Network ( AFRINET) has welcomed and commended President Edgar Lungu for his exceptional and consistent courage on the nomination of Prof....
Read more

Political parties urged to use other means of campaigning

General News Chief Editor - 11
A Ndola based civic organisation has advised political parties contesting in this year`s general elections to consider other means of campaigning such as online...
Read more

Late Dr Chilengi was a distinguished and remarkable diplomat – Kangwa

General News Chief Editor - 3
Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has paid glowing tribute to the late Ambassador Joseph Chilengi who died in Turkey, Ankara on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.