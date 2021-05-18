Four aspiring candidates vying for Council Chairman for Lusangazi Town Council have successfully filed in their nomination papers in Msanzala Constituency.

ZANIS reports District Electoral Officer, Justin Mbashila confirmed the validation of the nomination papers for the four aspiring Lusangazi council Chairman candidates.

Independent candidate, Patrick Banda, a business man was first to file in his nomination papers around 10:00 hours followed by

the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate, Fred Banda, a contractor who filed in his nominations around 11:00 hours.

Former Lusangazi Council Chairman, William Banda, an educationist , was third to file his nomination papers around 13:00 hours while former Petauke Town Council Chairman, James Lungu was last to file in his nomination papers at around 15:00 hours.

Mr Patrick Banda bragged that he is the right candidate for position of council chairman as he was born and bred from Lusangazi, making him to understand well the problems affecting the electorate in the area are facing.

Among the challenges , he said, includes lack of clean water, poor road networks and lack of proper accommodation, among others.

And UPND’s Fred Banda said he feels ready to occupy the position of Lusangazi Council Chairman and bring new strategies of development to change the area.

Mr Banda pledged to ensure that farmers in the area will produce finished products from their produce.

” When I occupy office after August 12th, 2021, there will be change in this area as development will spread in the district in terms of projects while the farming community will be my priority in order to make them be producing finished products from their farm products “, he said.

Mr William Banda, said he wants to continue with his developmental agendas to the area such as the ongoing grading of roads, drilling of boreholes, construction of schools and hospitals and initiate other developmental projects in the community.

The former council chairman who is re-contesting the seat on PF ticket, said he is confident of scooping the seat and continue with his developmental agendas.

” We started this district already and I’m continuing with the position of council chairman so that developmental projects that I initiated may continue and more projects to be supported by the Government under the local Authority “, he said.

And Former Petauke Council Chairman, James Lungu, said he decided to recontest the seat in Lusangazi because he hails from the area and also to assist in developing Lusangazi because he has more expirience in the operations of the council.

” I have come to contest in Lusangazi because I come from here and also to bring development here since I have experience having worked in Petauke Council for years.

Zambia goes to the polls on August 12th, 2021 to elect leaders in the country’s general elections.