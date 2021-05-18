9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
General News
Inter-Africa Governance Network Welcomes Nkandu Luo’s Choice

By Chief Editor
The Inter-Africa Governance Network ( AFRINET) has welcomed and commended President Edgar Lungu for his exceptional and consistent courage on the nomination of Prof. Nkandu Luo as his running mate in the fourth coming election on the 12th August, 2021.

AFRINET Executive Director Maurice Malambo says the nomination comes as President Lungu’s second endorsement of female’s abilities, a mark of his confidence in relation to the Office of Vice-president, the first having been the nomination of Mama Inonge M. Wina to the same office against the rife tide of patriarchal culture, also deeply entrenched in our politics.

“As AFRINET we have the confidence that Prof. Nkandu Luo has all professional and character qualifications equal to her new role in the party and government ahead,” he said.

Mr Malambo has since called on Prof Luo to meet the basis expectation of being a mother to all citizens, a mentor to the female folk, a bridge of hope to the under privileged and always exercise the ability to absorb both positive and malicious criticism against her superior, herself, government and the party.

He has further urged members of the Patriotic Front, opposition parties and the general citizenry to meet this consistent gesture and trajectory by President Dr. Edgar Lungu with the positivity it deserves on the path towards gender parity as a nation by supporting female contribution to development in all arena of life.

“We can only hope that other opposition political parties will add some positive energy in this regard by considering female running mates or male running mates who support gender equality,” said Mr Malambo.

