Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Sports
Kamanga Appointed CAF Finance Committee Veep

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has been appointed as CAF Finance Committee vice president.

The decisions on the new heads of CAF’s nine standing committees were made at the just ended CAF Executive Committee meeting held in Kigali, Rwanda from May 14-15.

“Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa continues his mission at the head of the Finance Committee. The decision was approved at the previous Exco Meeting. M Lekjaa, President of FRMF (Moroccan Football Federation) and FIFA Council member, will be assisted by Mr. Andrew Kamanga, President of FAZ (Football Association of Zambia), as the vice president,” the CAF statement read in part.

Kamanga previously served on the CHAN Tournament Organizing Committee.

He is currently also a member of the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee.

