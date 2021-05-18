The Medical Quality Healthcare in Zambia says the dynamic nature of COVID-19 makes genomic sequencing very vital in the fight against the pandemic.

MQHZ Director Quality Assurance Dr Mulenga Lwansa says the decision made by government to introduce genomic sequencing during the sampling of COVID-19 kits will help in identifying the existing COVID-19 variants in the country.

Genomic sequencing is a process that analyses the virus sample taken from a diagnosed patient and compares it with other cases.

ZANIS reports that Dr Lwansa revealed that introducing the method in Zambia is a welcome move, adding that it is in line with the global best practices.

Dr Lwansa added that the process is recommended by the World Health Organization, and will give the country better strategies on how to approach the pandemic.

“The virus keeps changing and evolving so we need to know the strain that we are having in Zambia so that we can better respond to it. It’s a good thing and it is recommended,” Dr Lwansa says.

Government yesterday announced that it has introduced genomic sequencing as part of the COVID-19 surveillance at various points of entry, hospitals and communities.

Meanwhile the MQHZ Director Quality Assurance has expressed concern with the levels of adherence to COVID-19 in public places.

“The public places, markets, stations and buses are posing a challenge regarding following the health measures,” Dr Lwansa says.