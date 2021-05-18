The United States Government has pledged to contribute $400 million ( K 9 billion ) towards HIV epidemic control with an additional with an additional $20.1 million (K448.9 million) supporting COVID-19 relief.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires David Young and Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama today announced the U.S. government’s pledge to contribute $401.6 million (K9 billion) next year towards HIV epidemic control.

“ The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has made the funds available, which will facilitate programming from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Peace Corps, U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Department of Defense, “ said Mr Young.

Over the past 17 years, the U.S. government has contributed more than $4.5 billion towards controlling HIV in Zambia, demonstrating the commitment of the American people to a strong and healthy Zambia.

The U.S. Chargé d’Affaires expressed optimism in this latest stage of the U.S.-Zambian relationship, reassuring U.S. support to assist Zambia combat both the HIV and COVID-19 pandemics.

“With 17 years behind us, we will continue to leverage resources to bolster the resilience of the health system and respond effectively to both HIV and COVID-19.

“ The U.S. government remains committed to improving Zambia’s health security through PEPFAR, the President’s Malaria program, and other health investments,” said Mr. Young.

And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Malama who was present during the meeting applauded the U.S. government for assuring the Zambian government of its continued support to the country’s national HIV response for the next year.

Dr Malama recollected that the US government has been a key ally in the fight against HIV and AIDS in Zambia.

“The U.S. government’s PEPFAR support since 2003 has been instrumental in our fight against HIV and AIDS by significantly contributing to strengthening health systems and reducing the disease burden of HIV and tuberculosis in the country.

“ The Zambian government remains indebted to the U.S. government and its people for improving the health and well-being of Zambians,” stated Dr. Malama.

This is contained in a the statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by the us Embassy