Three Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers and seven other people have been attacked by irate residents of Kamano village in Senior Chief Sailunga’s chiefdom in Mwinilunga district.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the incident in a statement issued to ZANIS today.

The officers had gone for operations in the area 80 kilometres from the central business district around 22:00 hours on Monday.

“This happened after the officers arrested two male suspects from the same Kamano village, and the incident occurred on May 18, 2021 around 11 hours,” he said.

Mr Njase explained that the incident happened after the officers arrested two individuals and on their way back found the road blocked by irate villagers who were armed with machetes, stones, bow and arrows, axes and catapults.

He said the officers tried to use another route and unfortunately their vehicle had a puncture, forcing them to abandon the vehicle and ran for their safety.

Mr Njase further said the mob then damaged the vehicle belonging to DEC, stole some parts from it and aided the two suspects who had been apprehended.

He added that Police managed to rescue all the victims and also visited the crime scene.

Mr Njase said a docket of malicious damage to government property has since been opened and investigations instituted.