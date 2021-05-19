9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
General News
First Lady Esther urges journalist to work hard

By Chief Editor
First Lady Esther Lungu has encouraged journalists to work extra hard as it is their role to transform society.

Speaking during the ‘Stay at Home’ and ‘More than a Mother’ media award presentation ceremony at State House in Lusaka today, Mrs Lungu said she recognises the critical role the media and arts industry play to create a better society.

“We recognized the critical role the media and arts industry play to create cultural shift and raise awareness about health, cultural and sensitive issues such as infertility stigma,” she noted.

She consequently congratulated and awarded some deserving journalists under the ‘Merck Foundation’ for championing and raising awareness on sensitive social issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Lungu said Merck Foundation conducted the ‘Stay at Home’ and ‘More than a Mother’ media recognition awards was formed to raise awareness about the important social issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and to raise awareness on how to stay safe and keep physically and mentally healthy during the pandemic lockdown.

The First Lady commended the marked contributions made by the winners in sensitizing their respective communities about infertility stigma and COVID-19.

Mrs Lungu further encouraged Merck Foundation to reward them by becoming foundation Alumni and also providing them with one year access to online educational training programe called Master Class.

“This offer aims at motivating journalists to continue writing and advocating for social, economic and health issues across their countries” she said.

Among the deserving journalists awarded included Jessie Ngoma (Times of Zambia) ,Henry Sinyangwe (Daily Mail) and Violet Mengo (Daily Mail) under the print category.

Others were ZNBC’s Effie Mphande under Multimedia category , Prudence Siabana (Radio Phoenix) and Josias Muuba from Mosi-oa-Tunya Radio under the electronic category.

The Merck Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the Merck Germany , established in 2017 envisions a world where everyone can lead a healthy and fulfilling life .

It aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science , technology women and youth empowerment and building scientific research capacity.

1 COMMENT

  1. Very wise advice from our mother. We are glad cyber bill is also there to ensure rogues like Zambia watchdog are sternly dealt with. Anyone found spreading tribal hatred via media will face the law with hard labour

