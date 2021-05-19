The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka Province has arrested five (5) people for various Drug trafficking offences contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said Grace Chabola, a 30-year-old female Peasant Farmer of Chongwe District was arrested for trafficking 355.7 kg of loose Cannabis.

Mr Kamanga pointed out that Chabola was arrested in Manyika area of Chongwe after being found with five drums ( totaling 210 liters) and two small buckets containing loose Cannabis that were buried behind her house and covered with concrete.

In a separate incident, the Commission has arrested Lizzy Ziba a 40-year-old peasant farmer of Mukunta village in Chongwe District for trafficking 115kg of loose cannabis.

The DEC Public Relations Officer stated that Ziba was arrested after she was found with 5 sacks and half a drum of loose cannabis that was hidden in her house.

“The Commission is calling upon members of the public to report any suspicious activities especially those of drug traffickers who are in the habit of bringing large quantities of such drugs into the communities to the Commission as we would like to stop the supply of such drugs right from the source,” he said.

Meanwhile, DEC has arrested Lameck Sikazwe, a 35-year-old male and his aunt Melida Nakazwe, 73 years old both of Chilenje South for trafficking in 12kg of compressed Cannabis which was concealed in wooden handicraft boxes.

Mr Kamanga said the duo was arrested at Intercity Bus Terminal when they went to collect the compressed Cannabis parcel which was sent as a parcel to them from outside Zambia.

“The Commission would like to warn transporters to ensure they know the contents of any parcel they are transporting before they accept to carry a parcel.

“ If anything is suspicious, they should get in touch with DEC. Failure to do so may result in the seizure of their vessels for unlawful use of their motor vehicles. “ he said.

The Commission has also arrested another suspect identified as Nebby Manda, a 31-year-old Taxi Driver of Libala area in Lusaka for trafficking in Benylin with Codeine.

Mr Kamanga reveals in the same statement that Manda was found with three carton boxes filled with Benylin with Codeine which contained more than 178 bottles of the substance, 34 empty bottles and cash in the amount of K14, 900 (paper money) and K 660 (coins),” the statement read in part.

He reiterated that Benylin with Codeine is a controlled substance and should only be used by a person with a prescription from a medical practitioner.