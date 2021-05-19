The Competition and Consumer protection Commission (CCPC) has goods worth Over two million Kwacha ( K2,000, 000 ) in Chipata District, eastern province.

In a joint inspection team comprising the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Chipata Municipal Council (CMC), assorted goods worth two thousand three hundred and fourty nine Kawcha,K2,349 were seized, today.

In a statement to ZANIS by CCPC senior Public relations officer Namukolo Kasumpa , discloses that the seized items include beverages, foodstuffs and cosmetic products among others some of which had defects.

” Some of the seized goods did not meet the mandatory product information standards set by section 50 of the Competition and Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) No .24 of 2010 and the food and Drugs Cap Acts 303 of the laws of Zambia.

“Defects on the seized items included expired products, insufficient labels, inappropriate packaging and broken seals while others did not have expiry dates”, she noted.

The CCPC senior Public relations explained that the seizure was conducted during a routine inspection of trading premises in Eastern Province with the view of ascertaining the traders’ compliance levels with the Competition and Consumer Protection Act (CCPA)

No.24 of 2010.

She further discouraged traders from selling unsuitable products which have exceeded or are close to reaching their shelf life.

Ms Kasumpa also advised traders to abide by the law and desist from engaging in unfair trading practices or any conduct that erode consumer welfare.

“The Commission has since advised consumers countrywide to be proactive and report perpetrators of both anti-competitive business behavior and unfair trading practices to the Commission on the toll-free line 5678,”she said.