Socialist Party Candidate for Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District, Luapula Province has defected to the Patriotic Front ( PF) on the nomination day.

Memory Kasoma says she has decided to withdraw from the race and join the PF after seeing the works which immediate past Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela has done in the area.

ZANIS reports that Ms Kasoma explains that it is difficult to challenge Ronald Chitotela in Pambashe Constituency due to the developmental projects he has spearheaded so far in the area.

Speaking after announcing her defection to the PF, Ms Kasoma encouraged fellow electorates to continue supporting government for continued developmental progress.

And Pambashe Constituency Returning Officer Frank Malama disclosed that three political parties have managed to file in their nominations successfully.

Mr Malama explained that the candidate for the United Party for National Development (UPND) Justine Kapema was the first to file in his nominations.

He points out that Democratic Party candidate Ezekiel Kayuma was the second to file in his nominations followed by the candidate for Patriotic Front party Ronald Chitotela.

“The nominations were very peaceful and all the candidates were able to file in their nominations successfully without any challenges,” revealed Mr Malama.

Meanwhile PF Pambashe Constituency candidate Ronald Chitotela has called for peaceful campaigns in the area.

Mr Chitotela explained that no political party should promote any form of violence in the area, during and after the campaign period.

He pointed out that whoever is carrying out campaigns in the area is expected to ensure that they maintain peace.

Three political parties are participating in the Pambashe Constituency seat and they have all filed in their nominations.