Patriotic Front (PF) running mate Nkandu Luo has described President Edgar Lungu as a trendsetter who has continued to support women.

Professor Luo said that President Lungu is a self-made man who supports women and that her role will be to support his vision.

Professor Luo said that Zambians need to give credit to the Head of State as the country never had a woman Vice President or running mate for many years prior to the appointment of the first female Vice President, adding that many other countries have started emulating Zambia by appointing women Vice Presidents.

Professor Luo has called on all women in the country to rally behind President Lungu in the forthcoming elections as there are greater opportunities that will come their way and that she intends to get into the shoes of Vice President Inonge Wina even though they are big but has expressed confidence that they will fit.

Professor Luo said this when a delegation from NGOCC called on her at her home in Lusaka where they presented a gift to her in recognition of her contribution to the women movement.

She called on NGOCC to work in collaboration with Government in achieving the common goal of having women representation in positions of influence.

And NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga said Professor Luo’s appointment is a plus to the women movement as she has always been part of their programmes.

Mrs. Mulenga said NGOCC is confident that Professor LUO will bring out issues affecting women as she has done in the past once she assumes office.

Meanwhile, The Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BGOCA) has praised President Edgar Lungu for appointing Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate.

BGOCA Deputy Secretary General Lazarous Shumba said the church is happy with the choice of the President.

Bishop Shumba pointed out that the women’s department of Bible Gospel Church in Africa is appreciative of the decision.

In a statement to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, Bishop Shumba underscored that President Lungu is making women involved in the governing process.

“Pastor Hildar Ndhlovu of Bible Gospel Church in Africa Women of Destiny International, a women’s department of Bible Gospel Church in Africa would like to appreciate President Edgar Lungu for choosing Prof Luo ahead of August 12th General Elections,” the clergyman said in the statement.

He pointed out that BGOCA will support strides that are being made to empower women in society.

Recently, Inter-Africa Governance Network ( AFRINET) also commended President Edgar Lungu for his exceptional and consistent courage on the nomination of Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate in the forthcoming election on the 12th August, 2021.

AFRINET Executive Director Maurice Malambo says the nomination comes as President Lungu’s second endorsement of female’s abilities, a mark of his confidence in relation to the Office of Vice-president, the first having been the nomination of Inonge Wina to the same office.

Yesterday May 17th, during his filling of nomination papers, President Edgar Lungu availed Nkandu Luo as his running mate ahead of August 12th General Elections.