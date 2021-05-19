The Patriotic Front (PF) has charged that the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) burnt their own billboard so that they can put the blame on the ruling party and that UPND is desperate and will go to any length to make the PF look bad.

Speaking when he featured on Live radio in Lusaka yesterday, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza said that that UPND first started with the burning of their T-shirts and other party regalia and claimed it was the PF that was behind the act.

The PF Media Director has since asked Zambians to watch the UPND carefully saying they are desperate and ready to plunge civil strife just to get to statehouse.

“They are a lot of things they have been trying to do to sabotage government and to try to create a situation which becomes ungovernable,” Mr. Mwaza said.

Mr. Mwanza has charged that the PF has no time to waste burning Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema’s Billboard in Mandevu where the party knows that he cannot win any vote.

He further stated that the UPND will stop at nothing and their desperate leader is now trying to create a situation so that he can be arrested in order to win sympathy votes from Zambians.

“HH is looking for sympathy votes, he will not get it because leadership is not about sympathy; Zambian people want a leader like President Lungu who will build 12,000 plus schools that he has built, Zambians need a leader like President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who will build the 39 district hospitals that he has built,” Mr. Mwanza stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwazza is bubbling with confidence that the PF is in a very good place where victory is guaranteed in the August 12 polls.

Mr. Mwanza explained that the party has continued to grow and is receiving hundreds and thousands of defectors from other political parties owing to the successes the PF has scored under President Lungu’s leadership.

And Mr. Mwanza says it is not a secret that Zambia just like any other country in the world is going through difficult times mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no denying that the cost of living is high and there’s also no denying that the cost of living in other countries is equally high because the economy of the world, in general, is not performing well largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ” Mr. Mwanza said.

He was however quick to state that the PF under the leadership of President Lungu is not giving a blind eye to these challenges but has put in place measures to uplift the living standards of people.

Mr. Mwanza explained that the PF in its 2021-2026 Manifesto has given birth to the economic recovery plan that government has put in place.

He also disclosed that the government has injected K10 billion to help Small Scale and Medium Scale businesses who have been accessing loans from commercial banks as well as maintaining the monetary lending rate at 8.5 percent that will make sure that the Kwacha does not go beyond the current measures.