Chinsali residents call for peaceful campaigns

Residents of Chinsali District in Muchinga Province have called on political parties to hold their political campaigns peacefully.

Some residents talked to by the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in separate interviews today, said politicians should bear in mind that Zambia is a Christian nation hence no political party should cause violence.

John Chanda of Mweye area in Chinsali District said he will be happy to see that the campaign period is peaceful.

”Zambia is a Christian nation hence as various political parties hold their compaigns they should not start violence or shed blood” he said.

Mr Chanda added that violence will led to shedding of blood which will bring havoc among Zambian citizens.

He added that it is his hope and prayer that the August 12th General Elections will be free and fair.

And another resident, Mary Ng’andu of Choshi area said cadres should not take the law in their hands.

Ms Ng’andu has since appealed to the Zambia Police Service to be on the ground to ensure that those who will be found breaking the Law are brought to book.

”As Zambians we are peaceful people and all we want is to have peaceful campaigns before, during and after the August elections.

Meanwhile, the Patriotic Front (PF) aspiring candidate, Kalalwe Mukosa has promised residents in the area of peaceful campaigns.

Mr Mukosa stated that the PF, is a party that has a heart for the people hence its members have no time for creating violence.

”We will make sure that our campaigns will be peaceful and we promise the people in this area of more developmental projects once voted back in office, ” he said.

Various political parties in the district have started campaigns ahead of the 2021 August 12 General Elections.

