Government has launched the disbursement of K9.3 million second phase COVID -19 Emergency Cash Transfer to target 3,910 beneficiaries in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga launched the disbursement of the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfer funds at Mwenzo yesterday.

Capt. Mulenga said government with its cooperating partners devised a relief package to help the vulnerable households with K400 each for a period of 6 months as a cushion after a 10 -day lockdown that was necessitated to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Nakonde district last year in May.

A total of 5781 beneficiaries received their package in the first phase that was paid out in December 2020.

Capt. Mulenga disclosed that the disbursement of the second phase of COVID -19 Emergency Cash Transfer funds will be paid using Cash in Transit (CIT) that targets to benefit 3,910 households in Nakonde District.

“In May last year, Government implemented a 10 -day lockdown in Nakonde district of Muchinga Province to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the district,” said Capt. Mulenga.

He said that the first category was the already existing households on Social Cash Transfer scheme.

“The vertical category was paid in December 2020. A total of K5, 781 beneficiary household was covered during this phase and was paid the whole amount, K2 400, which was supposed to be given in 6 months,” he added.

Capt. Mulenga said other category identified are low income earners who do not exist on the social cash transfer data base while the department of Labour and Social Walfare also identified some beneficiaries.

“A total of 3,910 beneficiaries are scheduled to receive K2400 each in the district. The mode of payment is use of Cash in Transit (CIT) and the vehicle carrying the cash is right here and will be going round paying points to pay the beneficiaries,” said Capt. Mulenga.

Muwemba Sichone, one of the beneficiaries told ZANIS that he is grateful to government for the good gesture.

Mr. Sichone said Nakonde residents underwent trauma and suffering during a 10-day Nakonde border was on lockdown and their small businesses were affected.

“We suffered during the period Nakonde border was on lockdown and our small businesses closed after using capital to buy food for our families, “said Mr. Sichone.

And Nakonde District Social Welfare Officer Mwaka Mulenga said release of COVID -19 Emergency Cash Transfer funds will boost the local economy of the border town.

Mr. Mulenga said the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfer funds will have spiral positive effects on many people because money in circulation has increased.

“We want to thank government for the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfer funds released for beneficiaries in Nakonde. These funds will impact positively on the lives of the people including those not directly receiving the funds. Buying power in our communities will be enhanced because of this relief package, “said Mr. Mulenga.

