Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) Presidential Candidate in the August 12 polls, Nevers Mumba, has successfully filed in his nominations before the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Dr Mumba filed in his nominations alongside his running mate Reuben Sambo.

And speaking shortly after filing his papers, Dr Mumba vowed to carry on the legacy of late Republican President Levy Mwanawasa, once elected into office.

Dr Mumba says under Mr Mwanawasa’s leadership, the economy flourished, adding that it is for this reason that he wants to follow the footsteps of his predecessor.

He says the currency was strong, inflation was low and the debt levels significantly dropped under the Mwanawasa administration, something he hopes to tackle once elected into office.

“I want to remind you that I served as Vice President during the time of Levy Mwanawasa and during our time in office, this country was privileged to grow its economy to the highest levels since independence,” he says.

And Dr Mumba has called for co-existence among different political players, saying hatred among political leaders is detrimental to the country’s development.

The MMD President notes that Zambia needs to move away from politics of antagonism, but rather focus on politics of growth.

“I appeal to all of us in this political career, presidents of political parties, cadres of political parties. We are one people, we are one nation. If we want to develop on behalf of our children, let us ensure that we work together hand-in-hand,” Dr Mumba says.

And Dr Mumba adds that he will bring order in the country within the first 100 days of his leadership, and that he will create order in all the institutions of governance.

And Dr Mumba says he will uphold the country’s status as a Christian nation, while governing the country on the basis of integrity and morality.

“What better way for Zambia to be led today than somebody who is strong in the ways of the scriptures to be able to interpret the declaration not only to Zambian but to the rest of the world,” he says.

Others expected to file in their nomination papers today are, United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia President Charles Chanda, and United National Independence Party (UNIP) President Trevor Mwamba.