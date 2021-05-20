President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the sudden death of prominent freedom fighter , Mutembo Mpundu. President Lungu said he learnt of the death of Mr. Mutembo whom he described as a national symbol with a deep sense of grief and sorrow.

“ The country has lost a gallant freedom fighter who contributed immensely to the liberation struggle and subsequently became the national symbol as a chain breaker, “ he said.

The Head of State said this in a message of condolences delivered by Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba during Mr. Mutembo’s funeral service in Mbala District.

President Lungu said he was really touched when he learnt of the death of Mr. Mutembo and send his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people Mbala.

The late freedom fighter is the one whose statue is erected at the freedom statue showing breaking of a chain to indicate Zambia’s freedom from colonialism.

And Mr. Chakaba says government will continue to recognize the significant role played by freedom fighters in the attainment of Zambia’s independence.

He added that the PF government attaches great to freedom fighters and senior citizens at large and will strive to honor them.

“This freedom we have today wouldn’t have been possible without the fearless men and women like Mr. Mutembo who fought for independence” said Mr. Chakaba.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Northern Province Freedom Fighters Association Joel Siame, commended government for making efforts to improve the welfare of those who contributed to the liberation struggle.

Mr. Siame has since thanked government for supporting the late Mr. Mutembo during his illness and subsequent death as well as giving him a befitting burial.

“As freedom fighters we want to appreciate the gesture by government because it shows that our contribution to the country’s independence is being recognized, ” he said.

Earlier, Winston Sikazwe, who spoke on behalf of the family, described Mr. Mutembo as a pillar and unifier.

Mr. Mutembo who has been put to rest at the Polish graveyard in Mbala District, died of Prostate cancer at Mbala general hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, 18th May, 2021.

Mr. Mutembo is survived by a wife, nine children and 47 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren.