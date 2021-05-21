North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has reaffirmed government’s commitment to prioritizing the needs of youths and young women in the country.

Mr Mangimela said government understands that building inclusive society is a means to attaining national development.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by his Deputy,

Emmanuel Chihili during a project launch on enhancing youths and young women’s participation in governance organized by Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia held in Solwezi today.

“In order to measure the achievements of the Global Goals and Vision 2030 and the National Youth Policy, there is need to put in place monitoring and accountability mechanisms especially by the youths themselves so as to hold each other accountable and ensure that these strategies are achieved,” Mr Mangimela said.

He has encouraged youth leaders to engage fully in the implementation and monitoring of the sustainable development goals, national development policies and their related youth strategies as the results affect their future.

Mr Mangimela assured to maintain 30 percent youth representation in decision making structures at provincial and district development coordinating committees.

He said government is ready and willing to support youth- led initiatives and create an enabling environment for them to participate in democratic processes at all levels.

And Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia Executive Director, Chilufya Chimfwembe said the organization is aiming at ensuring that there is enough youth representation in decision making structures.

“When we talk about representation in decision making structures, we are talking about the provincial and district development coordinating and area development committees to ensure there is development in our communities”, Mr Chimfwembe said.

He said they want young people to effectively participate in governance issues in their communities and hold leaders accountable.

Meanwhile, Alliance Accountability and Advocates Zambia Media and Publicity Officer, Chisha Chola said after the capacity building, they expect to see each and every youth participate in decision making spaces and governance issues especially young women.

“So all these methods we are using of capacity building the young people will help them break through the barriers and have confidence to participate in governance issues,” Mr Chola said.

He said once the capacity is embedded in young people they will be able to talk about issues that affect them in communities.