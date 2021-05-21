9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 21, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

BRE congratulates Inonge Wina for retiring

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics BRE congratulates Inonge Wina for retiring
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has congratulated Vice President Inonge Wina on her retirement from active politics.

In a statement, BRE Prime Minister (Ngambela) Manyando Mukela commended Mrs. Wina for her service to the nation, stating that her leadership was commendable.

“We commend her for the long, honourable service she dutifully rendered to the nation. She performed with honesty and great responsibility,” he said.

Ngambela Mukela said although the BRE would have wanted Mrs. Wina to continue her service to Zambia, it has accepted her reason not to be considered as running mate in the forthcoming elections.

“We wish her God’s blessings, good health and success in her private life,” he said.

Recently, Mr. Wina announced that she has reached a stage in her political journey where she needs to take a different role and allow a new generation of leaders to run the affairs of the country.

The Vice President disclosed that she is now 80 years old and could therefore not summon the same energy as she used to have when she was young.

Previous articleAlliance for Accountability Advocates youth project launched in Solwezi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

BRE congratulates Inonge Wina for retiring

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has congratulated Vice President Inonge Wina on her retirement from active politics. In...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu values women-GBM

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 7
Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation, Geoffrey Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu values the contribution that the womenfolk have continued to make...
Read more

Government commended

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
A Farmer’s group in Chipangali District has commended government for giving it a grant of over K 1.7 Million to carry out various activities...
Read more

16 Presidential Candidates Successfully File in Nominations for Zambia’s August 12 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
16 Presidential candidates have successfully filed in their nomination papers for the 12th August general elections out of the 20 paid-up candidates, after the...
Read more

Woman fined for attempting to sell voters cards

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 4
A 21-year-old woman of Chipata's Kalongwezi Extension Township in has been convicted and fined K10, 000 by the Chipata Magistrate Court for attempting to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.