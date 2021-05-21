The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has congratulated Vice President Inonge Wina on her retirement from active politics.

In a statement, BRE Prime Minister (Ngambela) Manyando Mukela commended Mrs. Wina for her service to the nation, stating that her leadership was commendable.

“We commend her for the long, honourable service she dutifully rendered to the nation. She performed with honesty and great responsibility,” he said.

Ngambela Mukela said although the BRE would have wanted Mrs. Wina to continue her service to Zambia, it has accepted her reason not to be considered as running mate in the forthcoming elections.

“We wish her God’s blessings, good health and success in her private life,” he said.

Recently, Mr. Wina announced that she has reached a stage in her political journey where she needs to take a different role and allow a new generation of leaders to run the affairs of the country.

The Vice President disclosed that she is now 80 years old and could therefore not summon the same energy as she used to have when she was young.