Friday, May 21, 2021
Sangwa petitions ConCourt, seeks to nullify President Lungu’s candidature

As widely expected, Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court to disqualify the nomination of President Edgar Lungu as the Patriotic Front candidate in the August 12, 2021 polls.

In an elaborate 31 paged petition, Mr. Sangwa is arguing that President Lungu is not eligible to contest the elections as he has held office twice.

President Lungu was elected in January 2015 after the death of president Michael Sata in 2014.

The Head of State completed president Sata’s term in August 2016 and was re-elected to run through to 2021

