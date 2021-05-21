9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 21, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police assures Zambians of peaceful August 12 th General elections

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Zambia Police assures Zambians of peaceful August 12 th General elections
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Deputy Inspector of Police for Operations Charity Katanga has assured the nation of peaceful August 12th General elections.

Ms.Katanga says as the country was approaching the general elections, Police are geared to implement effective policing system for manning the crucial polls.

“Police would not condone any political violence before, during and after elections added that anyone who will be found wanting will face the full wrath of the law regardless of his or her political inclination,” she said.

Ms.Katanga said this when she paid a courtesy call on Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali.

And Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali affirmed that his office was ready to work with law enforcement agencies to curb electoral violence in the Province.

After paying her courtesy call on Western Province Permanent Secretary, the Inspector of Police proceeded to Limulunga to equally pay ca similar call on his Majesty the Litunga.

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Ngambela, Mukela Manyando said on behalf of the Litunga urged Police Officers to remain vigilante during campaigns to avoid political violence.

He said that the political violence that characterized the Sesheke by elections was uncalled for and should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

The Ngambela also bemoaned the increased stock theft in the Province and called on Police to escalate their patrols to ensure criminals are brought to book.

Previous articleECZ dismisses HH’s allegations that the Commission was under pressure to disqualify the UPND leader

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police assures Zambians of peaceful August 12 th General elections

Deputy Inspector of Police for Operations Charity Katanga has assured the nation of peaceful August 12th General elections. Ms.Katanga...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu mourns freedom Fighter Mutembo

General News Chief Editor - 9
President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the sudden death of prominent freedom fighter , Mutembo Mpundu. President Lungu said he learnt of...
Read more

NGOCC to give equal support to all women

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Non-Governmental Gender Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has vowed to give equal support to women contesting the 2021 general elections, as Presidential candidates and...
Read more

K9.3 million COVID-19 social cash funds released for Nakonde district

General News Chief Editor - 4
Government has launched the disbursement of K9.3 million second phase COVID -19 Emergency Cash Transfer to target 3,910 beneficiaries in Nakonde District of Muchinga...
Read more

ZANEC wins kudos

General News Photo Editor - 1
Government says it is pleased that the Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has demonstrated its continued support and partnership to the cause...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.