Deputy Inspector of Police for Operations Charity Katanga has assured the nation of peaceful August 12th General elections.

Ms.Katanga says as the country was approaching the general elections, Police are geared to implement effective policing system for manning the crucial polls.

“Police would not condone any political violence before, during and after elections added that anyone who will be found wanting will face the full wrath of the law regardless of his or her political inclination,” she said.

Ms.Katanga said this when she paid a courtesy call on Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali.

And Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali affirmed that his office was ready to work with law enforcement agencies to curb electoral violence in the Province.

After paying her courtesy call on Western Province Permanent Secretary, the Inspector of Police proceeded to Limulunga to equally pay ca similar call on his Majesty the Litunga.

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Ngambela, Mukela Manyando said on behalf of the Litunga urged Police Officers to remain vigilante during campaigns to avoid political violence.

He said that the political violence that characterized the Sesheke by elections was uncalled for and should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

The Ngambela also bemoaned the increased stock theft in the Province and called on Police to escalate their patrols to ensure criminals are brought to book.