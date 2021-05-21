Zanaco have a great opportunity to move within two points of FAZ Super League leaders Zesco United this Saturday when they host Kitwe United at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Second placed Zanaco have 50 points and are breathing down Zesco’s neck who have 55 points and have lost their last two league games with six and seven matches left to play respectively.

While Zesco have hit some turbulence, and seen their lead dwindle from twelve to five points, Zanaco are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run in which phase they have collected three wins and two draws.

Zesco will be in action this Sunday away to Lusaka Dynamos at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

But demoted and bottom placed Kitwe United are one of eight sides who collected a draw off Zanaco so far this season.

Moreover, Zanaco have beaten three top five teams in the midst of their recent good run but the recent draws have both come against survival-battling Lumwana Radiants and Green Buffaloes.

It will be interesting to see if that is just a minor concern or a pattern when relegated Kitwe United visit this weekend.

The match will also see Zanaco striker Moses Phiri try to put some distance over the chasing pack in this seasons’ golden boot race that he leads on 15 goals, two goals more than Buffaloes’ Friday Samu.