Friday, May 21, 2021
General News
ZRA pleased with the positive response to its Amnesty on imported motor vehicles

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it is happy with positive response by the general public to its recent amnesty to clear imported vehicles since the exercise started.

ZRA Public Relations manager Tospy Sikalinda says that the Authority is happy with the response form the general public to normalize there motor vehicles across the country.

Mr Sikalinda said the Authority is working together with Road transport and safety agency (RATSA), and the international Police (Interpol) in the operations in various ZRA offices across the Country.

ZANIS reports the ZRA Public Relations manager said in an interview in Lusaka today that this is to ensure that the owners of the vehicle are helped with clearing of the documentation for their vehicles and are cleared.

“ The response has so far been generally good more especially in Lusaka , Copperbelt including Nakonde border town is also doing fine compared to the other boarders towns the response has not been good,’’ he said.

Once the Amnesty period is over on the May 26 ,2021, the Authority will not extend the amnesty to the public and will thus impound all the vehicles illegally imported in the country.

Recently, the ZRA introduced an amnesty to the general public to clear all the illegally imported motor vehicles that were imported in the Country to legally clear their vehicles from on March 20, 2021 to May 26, 2021 as the deadline go make their records cleared.

