Govt supports PWDs in politics

Government says it fully supports persons with disabilities (PWDs)’s candidature ahead of 12 August, 2021 general elections.

Comfort for National Association for Persons with Disabilities (CNAPD)-Zambia National Coordinator Freeborn Lubasi Wamupu says government through his Unit, is committed to supporting PWDs to fully participate in this year’s polls.

Mr Wamupu reasons in an interview with ZANIS that it is important for persons with disabilities to support the candidature of their fellow colleagues participating in this year’s elections.

“ Supporting PWDs involved in this year’s election will address their interests and demands and thus urged everyone to cooperate with their Provincial Coordinator, “ he said.

He added that the Comfort for National Association for Persons with Disabilities main mandate is to promote participation of Persons with Disabilities into politics.

Meanwhile, about 8, 000 persons living with disabilities and registered voters in Mongu District have vowed to support the Patriotic Front (PF) Party to give it a 100 percent vote in this year’s General Election.

Disclosing this to ZANIS in an interview, Mr Wamupu said nearly all persons living with disabilities registered as voters are set to vote for the PF THIS 12 August owing to various development projects rendered to them among them being the Social Cash Transfer scheme ( SCT).

And Mongu Patriotic Front Mayoral Candidate Bright Tombi urged the persons with disabilities to really vote for the PF considering the aid they are receiving as opposed to the opposition that is full of empty promises it cannot honour.

Previous articleLAZ Concerned over the Increased incidents of the Police detaining suspects beyond the Mandated 24 hours Period without Charge

