Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Hon Given Lubinda has bemoaned the lack of adherence to health guidelines by the Opposition UPND that ferried their supporters to Lusaka when their leader was filling in nominations.

Hon Lubinda said the opposition UPND did not follow Covid 19 guidelines thereby putting their supporters in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.

“What is more frustrating is that people had no masks but he had double masks and gloves. If you are a leader, you are supposed to be the first one to suffer,” he said.

He said unlike Mr. Hichilema, President Lungu cares about the welfare of Zambians hence he only invited a few people to accompany him to the nomination center.

And Hon Lubinda said the party will come up with a new strategy of reaching out to people in respect of the Covid 19 health guidelines.

The former Kabwata MP and Justice Minister stated that the Party’s Secretary-General Hon. Davies Mwila has emphasized the need to respect the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ban rallies ahead of the August polls in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

He has since assured supporters that this year’s General Election will be issue based.

Hon Lubinda said the campaigns will be about showing the people what the Patriotic Front party has done for them.

He said President Edgar Lungu wants to make sure that all Zambians must be counted in all the developmental projects.

Hon Lubinda explained that President Edgar Lungu has modified the Party slogan from leaving no one behind to making every Zambian count.

He said the President is embracing every Zambian through the motto making every Zambian count.

He said the Patriotic Front members have an opportunity to ensure that Zambia continues to be a beacon of peace on the African continent.

Hon Lubinda said victory is already secured for the PF in the August polls.

“The Patriotic front is in government, come 15th august you will escort President Edgar Lungu for another swearing in,” he said.

Hon. Lubinda said this when the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) announced their resolve to support the candidature of President Lungu in the August 12 polls at the party Secretariat.