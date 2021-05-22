Former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Linda Kasonde has petitioned President Edgar Lungu’s nomination as presidential candidate for the PF in the August general election.

Ms Kasonde together with Chapter One Foundation says President Lungu does not qualify for elections this as he served two terms.

And another private citizen Sishuwa Sishuwa has also filed in a petition in the constitutional court blocking President Lungu’s nomination.

The two have filed in their petition which is separate from the one filed in earlier by Legal Resources Foundation on behalf of John Sangwa and Robert Simeza.