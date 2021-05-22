The State is demanding K5 million from lawyer John Sangwa after his petition against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was dismissed by the Constitutional Court with costs.

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka said that the payment incurred when the State prosecuted the matter must be done immediately.

The Attorney General warned that the payment must not be done beyond 14 days.

He says if the amount remain outstanding for the period of 14 days, the State will invoke its legal rights to move the court for taxation without any negotiations.

“I write to demand for the merge sum of K5,000,000 only as costs incurred by the State to prosecute the matter,” the Attorney General said.

The Constitutional Court recently condemned Mr. Sangwa with costs after he lost a petition in which he wanted the affidavit for Presidents to have a clause indicating that they have not held office twice.

The Attorney General had about 21 lawyers who worked on this petition to have it dismissed.