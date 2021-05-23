About 1, 500 households along the lake shores in Mpulungu District have been flooded as a result rising water levels on Lake Tanganyika.

ZANIS reports that the development has left infrastructure such as houses, places of worship, business entities and a school including property submerged in water.

And Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says government will immediately commence the provision of aid to the affected.

Mr. Kabwe has since directed the DMMU Regional Coordinator to ensure that affected families receive food and chlorine to avoid any outbreak of water borne diseases.

“We have to make sure that we provide mealie meal, beans, Kapenta and chlorine to our people because we don’t want to hear that there is cholera as a result of people drinking unsafe water.

“ This has to be done immediately and should continue on a weekly basis until the water levels go down” said Mr. Kabwe

Speaking when he and Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba conducted an assessment tour, Mr. Kabwe also cautioned people against politicizing relief given to people affected by natural calamities.

Mr. Kabwe said government through DMMU is mandated to provide aid to victims of eventualities like floods and drought regardless of the political season.

He added that his office will provide a speed boat to the district to ease the movement of people and goods in flooded areas.

“We can’t stop providing humanitarian aid to people because of elections. It is the responsibility of government to help people affected by natural calamities, “ he said.

And thanking the DMMU for the prompt response to the situation, Mr Chakaba said his office will continuously engage DMMU on the best ways of providing humanitarian services to the affected communities.

“I wish to thank the National Coordinator DMMU Chanda Kabwe, for this timely response and my office will from time to time engage with him so that our people’s needs are met during this crisis.” Mr. Chakaba said.

The Permanent Secretary also reiterated the call on the public against politicizing government aid to people in dare need.

Meanwhile, Mpulungu District Commissioner Dennis Sikazwe said people from thirty-six villages have been affected by the flooding and are in need of help.

Mr. Sikazwe has since expressed confidence that the provision of relief to victims will help to cushion their plight.