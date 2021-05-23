Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba-speaking people has affirmed his support for the appointment of Professor Nkandu Luo as running mate to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu ahead of the August 12 General Elections.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has said the Bemba speaking people of Northern, Muchinga and Luapula Provinces are grateful to President Lungu for appointing one of their own to such a high ranking political position.

The Mwine Lubemba said this when Republican Vice-President Her Honour Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi District of Northern Province.

The traditional leader said Professor Luo needed a lot of support to guide her in her new role and much more when she becomes Vice-President of Zambia hence has called on Her Honour the Vice-President to guide her as she embarked on her new journey in the political arena.

“I am very grateful to President Lungu for appointing one of my own children to act as his running mate and ultimately become the Vice-President of this country after the August 12 general elections,” he said. “Our daughter needs all the support she can get to perform accordingly in her new role of presidential running mate as well as when she becomes vice president.”

He also said he was particularly grateful and honoured that Professor Luo saw it fit to visit and seek blessings from him at his palace first thing after being entrusted with such a critical responsibility to the party in government and apparently to the nation after the August elections.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has pledged to support the candidature of Professor Luo as President Lungu’s running mate saying she was a daughter of the family that he could not neglect when she needed him.

He has since assured the Vice-President that he was going to do everything possible to ensure that President Lungu and Professor Luo emerged victorious in the upcoming August polls.

Meanwhile, the Mwine Lubemba has said he and his founded Movement for Voter Sensitisation (MVS) was going to hit the ground running to sensitise the general public about the need to cast their votes in August.

He said it was disappointing that the three provinces in Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces recorded less number of votes combined as compared to Southern Province alone in the previous elections.

The traditional leader said he was particularly concerned with the high levels of voter apathy in Luapula Province where less than 50 per cent of the total l registered voters managed cast their votes in the previous election.

Meanwhile, Her Honour the Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina said it was encouraging to see the traditional leader taking a bold step in conducting voter sensitisation.

“We have been encouraged to note that Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is spearheading a campaign to champion voter education in the face of rampant voter illiteracy in Zambia,” Mrs Wina said.

Mrs Wina has further called on other traditional rulers in the country to emulate the Mwine Lubemba by complementing government efforts of promoting voter education to the Zambian people.

Her Honour the Vice-president was also accompanied by PF Member of the Central Committee and National Mobilisation Committee Vice-Chairperson MCC Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, MCC Hon Jean Kapata, MCC Hon Sylvia Chalikosa, PF Kasama Central aspiring Member of Parliament Sibongile Mwamba, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and various PF officials from Kasama District.