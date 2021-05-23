Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the party will follow the law and adhere to the set health guidelines to the letter during the campaign period.

Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s National Watch program that was addressing the topic “peace among political parties during the campaign period”, Mr Mwanza said President Edgar Lungu and the PF party is committed to having peaceful campaigns and elections.

He has since called on political players in the country to be responsible and make the work of police officers and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) easy, by adhering to the set health guidelines and the electoral code of conduct.

“When the Head of State was filling in his nomination papers only 14 people were invited and the 15th person was myself coordinating the program, we just had 14 chairs and it is not that we can’t fill the streets of Lusaka no, but it’s because we realize that as political leaders we must be responsible and make the work of the commission and the men in uniform easy, that is our role,” he said.

“The police must came in when there is a problem, and the problem is often caused by us political players,”.

Mr Mwanza further noted that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has given very clear instructions to all members of the party, that the police will do their work by ensuring that people engaged in political violence are brought to book.

He added that the party will not shield any member accused of being involved political violence.

Mr Mwanza also stated that the party has come up with a clear road map in dealing with violence in a quest to protect its members.

“Structures lead by Members of the Central Committee ( MCC) have been formed to ensure that violence is not tolerated in the party” he said.