Secondary Education Teachers Union (SESTU) has called on the general public to report to any Union or District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) offices any school not following the COVID- 19 protocol.

Copperbelt Secretary Hanyinda Dubeka says members of the general public are the best positioned to inform his union on what is happening in schools in their area as e they are based in those areas.

Mr. Dubeka said it was gratifying that since government allowed the re-opening of schools during the second wave of the pandemic early this year, most teachers have been observing the COVID 19 guidelines .

“The Unions have been going round in schools to check on the COVID- 19 compliance levels and so far most of the schools have been 100 percent in compliance”, he said.

Mr. Dubeka was reacting to some complaints from some members of the public on some schools not following the COVID 19 guidelines .

He said some learners tend to forget about the COVID 19 preventive measures as they knock off from schools hence the need for parents and guardians to remind them.

Meanwhile the Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) has emphasized on the need for pupils to engage in physical fitness during this COVID-19 pandemic.

BETUZ general Secretary Henry Sinkala said teachers should take keen interest in ensuring that learners are actively engaged in physical fitness activities as it will help boast their immune systems

Mr Sinkala said physical fitness will not only boost the pupil’s immune systems but also improve their concentration span.