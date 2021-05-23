Zesco United returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 1-0 away victory over Lusaka Dynamos at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The result saw the FAZ Super League leader end their two match losing run that came on the back of a ten-game winning run.

Jesse Were headed in the games lone goal in the 43rd minute.

It was Were’s sixth league goal against Dynamos against whom the Kenyan striker has a habit of scoring against.

Zesco now restore normal service in their title quest and open an eight point lead over second placed Zanaco who lost 2-1 at home on Saturday to demoted and bottom placed Kitwe United.

Zanaco and Zesco have 50 and 58 points with five and six matches left respectively.

Zesco are still on the road and visit Prison Leopards in Kabwe on Wednesday while Zanaco host Buildcon 24 hours earlier at Nkoloma.

In the lunchtime kick off at Nkoloma, ninth placed Green Buffaloes beat tenth placed Power Dynamos 2-1.

Friday Samu and David Sakala scored for Buffaloes while Benson Sakala was on target for the erratic Kitwe giants.