9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 23, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zesco United Back in Business

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Zesco United Back in Business
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 1-0 away victory over Lusaka Dynamos at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The result saw the FAZ Super League leader end their two match losing run that came on the back of a ten-game winning run.

Jesse Were headed in the games lone goal in the 43rd minute.

It was Were’s sixth league goal against Dynamos against whom the Kenyan striker has a habit of scoring against.

Zesco now restore normal service in their title quest and open an eight point lead over second placed Zanaco who lost 2-1 at home on Saturday to demoted and bottom placed Kitwe United.

Zanaco and Zesco have 50 and 58 points with five and six matches left respectively.

Zesco are still on the road and visit Prison Leopards in Kabwe on Wednesday while Zanaco host Buildcon 24 hours earlier at Nkoloma.

In the lunchtime kick off at Nkoloma, ninth placed Green Buffaloes beat tenth placed Power Dynamos 2-1.

Friday Samu and David Sakala scored for Buffaloes while Benson Sakala was on target for the erratic Kitwe giants.

Previous articleFAZ Approves Five Foreign Player Quota System

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zesco United Back in Business

Zesco United returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 1-0 away victory over Lusaka Dynamos at Nkoloma Stadium...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Approves Five Foreign Player Quota System

Sports sports - 1
FAZ delegates have approved the introduction of a quota system in the Premier League during Saturday’s delayed annual general meeting held in Kabwe. According to...
Read more

Mighty Mufuira Wanderers Rise to 6th In Final Push For Promotion

Sports sports - 0
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have beaten National Assembly 2-1 away in Lusaka to keep alive their outside chance of winning promotion to the FAZ Super...
Read more

Nkana Beat Prison Leopards to Improve Survival Hopes

Sports sports - 0
Nkana sent a statement about their survival hopes on Saturday following a 2-1 home win over Prison Leopards at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. The victory...
Read more

Zanaco Looking to Go Two Points Behind Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco have a great opportunity to move within two points of FAZ Super League leaders Zesco United this Saturday when they host Kitwe United...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.