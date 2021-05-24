The government has empowered the people of Chikanta Chiefdom in Dundumwezi Constituency of Kalomo District of Southern Province with a Canter Truck, 45 Bicycles and other items.

The 45 Bicycles are to be shared among the headmen in Chief Chikanta and Chief Saichitema.

Other items include four sewing machines, a barbing machine, one Hair Blower, a Hair Dryer and four bales of second hand clothes.

Government has also handed over a Borehole at Paswe Village, donated three footballs and three netballs, pots and Knitting Machines.

Speaking when he received the items at his palace yesterday, Chief Chikanta commended government for the gesture.

The traditional leader indicated that the donation is not political but purely an empowerment program aimed at improving the livelihoods of the locals.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Bwacha said government has recognised that the development of the country cannot be achieved if adequate investment was not targeting the women and the youths who constitute the majority of the productive population.

She stressed the need for those empowered to use the items prudently adding that government would continue to implement interventions that aimed at promoting the participation of all Zambians in the social economic development process for the country.

“As you may be aware, government under the able leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu embarked on empowering various categories of the Zambian citizens which included men, women, youths, marketeers, various vulnerable groups and churches way back,” she said.

“Government has recognised that the development of the country cannot be achieved if adequate investment is not targeting the women and the youths who constitute the majority of the productive population….For those that may not receive, I can only assure you that the caring government will yet again consider you soon. We shall also consider other chiefs in other chiefdoms.”

The Provincial Permanent Secretary was accompanied by Kalomo District Commissioner Brenda Mwenda.