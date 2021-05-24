9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 24, 2021
General News
Integrity committees promote effective service delivery-Malupenga

By Photo Editor
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has restated that integrity committees that have been constituted in public institutions are inevitable for effective service provision to the Zambian people.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga says the committees help tangible interventions aimed at entrenching a culture of honesty, integrity and responsibility among public workers.

ZANIS reports that Mr Malupenga was speaking when he officially opened the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, integrity committee workshop, in Lusaka today.

Malupenga hailed the Committee for the progress made on mainstreaming integrity in the ministry’s operations.

He disclosed that among the milestones achieved was the development of the gifts and benefits guidelines to uphold high levels of integrity in the execution of duties.

“Integrity is enshrined in our constitution as a national value that we use to guide our everyday decisions and every policy we formulate. As employees you are the custodians of public assets and resources that you have been entrusted to preside over,” Mr. Malupenga stated.

Mr. Malupenga further implored members of the integrity Committee to be champions of integrity in the workplace for others to emulate.

“Mere parroting of integrity while you do the opposite will negate the purpose for which the committee is established,” he stated.

Mr. Malupenga also commended the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the importance placed on the promotion of integrity in the management of affairs in both private and public institutions.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Integrity Committee Chairperson, Nalituba Mwale said the team was determined to develop the ministerial code of conduct and the Gifts policy for the ministry.

“You may wish to know that these documents are actually what we have put in our action plan for the year 2021 and we are striving as a team to ensure the documents are developed and shared with members of staff,” Ms. Mwale told the Permanent Secretary.

The workshop had an objective to develop the Code of Ethics and Gifts Policy for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Integrity Committee.

