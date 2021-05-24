9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 24, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Irrigation agriculture necessary for sustainable food production in Zambia

By Chief Editor
45 views
1
Economy Irrigation agriculture necessary for sustainable food production in Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says empowering small scale farmers with irrigation mechanisms, is key to boosting agriculture production yields in the country.

CTPD Researcher Emmanuel Muma states as a result of this, it is unfortunate that most small scale farmers in the country lack adequate irrigation systems to support an all year-round production.

Mr Muma explained that the center has observed that due to the effects of climate change, Zambia has for a long time continued to suffer from hazards such as drought, floods, and extreme temperatures.

In a statement to the media yesterday that the effect of these have mainly resulted in reduced production which ultimately impacts negatively on the national food security and the ability for the country to fight poverty.

The CTPD Researcher underscored that most agricultural land was rain-fed and subject to erratic rainfall and recurrent droughts, leading to low agricultural sector performance.

“This dependence on rain-fed agriculture has often left the country tremendously vulnerable to the vagaries of weather.

“ For instance, in 2017 and 2018 rainy seasons, severe drought in parts of Western and Southern provinces of Zambia threatened household food security levels due to severe negative impacts of dry conditions on agriculture farms,” he said in the statement.

He was however quick to mention that Irrigation agriculture development requires huge financial investments for it to yield positive results, which calls for increased budgetary allocation.

The CTPD researcher noted that allocation that goes towards programmes like Farmers Input Support Program (FISP) tends to consume more of the agriculture sector budget than any other programmes leaving little resources to channel towards other important programmes such as irrigation agriculture development.

“As CTPD, we believe that Irrigation development in Zambia’s agriculture sector is critically important to ensure sustained production and productivity among small scale farmers necessary for the nation to attain sustainable national food security and poverty reduction.

“ It is very important for the Government of the day and the aspiring political parties for the 2021 general elections to ensure that irrigation agriculture for small scale farmers is prioritized in their development agendas,” he charged.

Mr Muma urged all aspiring political parties contesting in this year’s general elections to include in their campaign messages the significance of irrigation agriculture in promoting agriculture transformation in Zambia in the wake of climate change.

Previous articleGovernment sets up Fund to help curb livestock diseases in Southern province
Next articleDundumwezi headmen get a Canter Truck, 45 Bicycles and other items

1 COMMENT

  1. Indeed irrigation is essential for year round crop production. All the more disappointing that the corrupt PF government charges poor rural farmers ridiculous penalties for getting a borehole!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 2

Ministry of Health Full Statement on Doctors Salary arrears

Today, we pay glowing tribute to health workers across the country for their sacrifice, gallantry and professionalism even in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

A good road network is cardinal for development – VEEP

Economy Chief Editor - 31
Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed happiness with the progress made on the construction of some developmental projects such as the Tazara-Chisanga taking place...
Read more

Government workers in Mambwe tasked to guide beneficiaries of Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Government workers in Mambwe District have been urged to provide necessary expert guidance to cooperatives that are benefiting from a multimillion Zambia Integrated Forest...
Read more

Goods over K 2, 000, 000 seized in Chipata

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Competition and Consumer protection Commission (CCPC) has goods worth Over two million Kwacha ( K2,000, 000 ) in Chipata District, eastern province. ...
Read more

LCM to reopen Shaft and Lufubu mines

Economy Chief Editor - 9
China Non Ferrous Metal Company (CNMC) Luanshya Copper Mines (LCM), is to consider the reopening of Shaft 28 and Lufubu mines owing to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.