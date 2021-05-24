Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is toasting the three accolades he has won in the 2020/21 Austrian Bundesliga season.

Daka has won the league title with Red Bull Salzburg besides scooping the league golden boot and the Australian best player award.

The 22-year-old forward helped Salzburg to defend the league title after bagging 27 goals in 27 league appearances.

“What a memorable season, none of this would’ve been achieved without the team and fans support,” Daka wrote on his facebook page.

He joined Salzburg in 2017 after leaving another Austrian side Liefering.