Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa has refuted social media stories suggesting that he has filed to withdraw his petition against President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility.

In a brief interview Monday afternoon, Mr. Sangwa said the story is not true.

Mr. Sangwa since revealed that the matter comes up on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021.

“It is not true. The matter comes up on Wednesday,” Mr. Sangwa said.

He has since urged members of the public to dismiss the earlier reports that he had withdrawn the matter as a fabrication.

Mr Sangwa explained that what was withdrawn was the matter in his other client the Legal Resources Foundation was challenging President Lungu’s eligibility adding that the matter is still active as filed by Chapter One Foundation and Sishuwa Sishuwa.

He said the decision was taken to avoid duplication.

It was earlier widely reported that Mr. Sangwa had filed to withdraw his petition against President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility leading to many PF supporters online to start celebrating and ridiculing Mr Sangwa.