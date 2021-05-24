Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa has refuted social media stories suggesting that he has filed to withdraw his petition against President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility.
In a brief interview Monday afternoon, Mr. Sangwa said the story is not true.
Mr. Sangwa since revealed that the matter comes up on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021.
“It is not true. The matter comes up on Wednesday,” Mr. Sangwa said.
He has since urged members of the public to dismiss the earlier reports that he had withdrawn the matter as a fabrication.
Mr Sangwa explained that what was withdrawn was the matter in his other client the Legal Resources Foundation was challenging President Lungu’s eligibility adding that the matter is still active as filed by Chapter One Foundation and Sishuwa Sishuwa.
He said the decision was taken to avoid duplication.
It was earlier widely reported that Mr. Sangwa had filed to withdraw his petition against President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility leading to many PF supporters online to start celebrating and ridiculing Mr Sangwa.
KEEP IT UP GREAT SON OF THE NATION , IT SHALL ONE DAY BE WRITTEN IN THE BOOKS
OF THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO DEFENDED THE ZAMBIAN DEMOCRACY
AND THIS IS THE MOVE AND WAY TO GO .
WE ARE WITH YOU IN SPIRIT AND MAY JOIN YOU AT COURT TOO
Understood. The multiplicity of writs didn’t make sense.
YOU HAVE HAVE ALL OUR SUPPORT KEEP IT UP
AND GOOD LUCK
@ Ayatollah, I was also wondering the same and I was thinking that perhaps being lawyers they know better than me a lay person
These are real men…not uyu ndani…Lets go SC!
Game on. Lungu must fall.
English and the integration law is always problem in Zambia. Legal Resource Foundation has withdrawn the case. Social media has not lied. Sangwa confirms this. Foundation One and Sishuwa Sishuwa case is on. So where are the so called lies.