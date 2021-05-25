The United Party for National Development (UPND) has continued to lose key members of the opposition political party due to poor leadership.

The latest to ditch Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND is Charmaine Musonda who has since joined the Patriotic Front (PF) together with 351 other members.

And Speaking in Chilanga yesterday when she was welcomed in the party where everyone counts, Ms Musonda thanked President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for giving her an opportunity to serve the PF.

Ms Musonda who has also resigned from the position of Provincial Trustee for Lusaka in the UPND, promised to work tirelessly for the PF in Chilanga.

“We have come to work. I am humbled with the unity shown in the Patriotic Front. And allow me to make mention right from the start that we will work with the PF adopted candidate for Chilanga Honourable Maria Langa – mama ni mama,” She said.

Ms. Musonda described her former political party as a Cult of Cruel individuals whose only agenda is to use people for their selfish appetite for power.

She has since commended the Head of State for embracing all Zambians especially the women and the youths whom he has entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

The defectors were received by PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Joseph Malanji in the company of Provincial Chairperson MCC Kennedy Kamba and his Executive, MCC Frank Ng’ambi, PF aspiring Member of Parliament for Chilanga Hon Maria Langa and immediate past UPND Mbabala lawmaker Hon. Ephraim Belemu.

Meanwhile, MCC Joseph Malanji said people are joining the ruling Patriotic Front because they appreciate the ideologies of the party.

He said this is unlike the opposition UPND who seeks to frustrate every progressive move made by the government.

And Hon Malanji urged the people of Chilanga to give PF candidates votes so that the party can amass two-third majority in Parliament.

“There are decisions that we want to pass in Parliament but implementation is difficult because some people with their selfish leadership come with a preconceived mind to frustrate every government effort to better the lives of our people,” He said.

Meanwhile, MCC. Frank Ng’ambi said Ms. Charmaine Musonda’s defection was the beginning of the end of the UPND in Chilanga.

He said people can clearly see that Zambia under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has been transformed.

“I want to assure those who have joined that you are thinking for generations to come. I am not seeing anyone currently who can be compared to President Lungu. I’m happy that my Sister who has been with the UPND in Chilanga, making inroads politically, has decided to join,” He said.