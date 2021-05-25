9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Charmaine Musonda ditches UPND to Join PF

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics Charmaine Musonda ditches UPND to Join PF
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has continued to lose key members of the opposition political party due to poor leadership.

The latest to ditch Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND is Charmaine Musonda who has since joined the Patriotic Front (PF) together with 351 other members.

And Speaking in Chilanga yesterday when she was welcomed in the party where everyone counts, Ms Musonda thanked President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for giving her an opportunity to serve the PF.

Ms Musonda who has also resigned from the position of Provincial Trustee for Lusaka in the UPND, promised to work tirelessly for the PF in Chilanga.

“We have come to work. I am humbled with the unity shown in the Patriotic Front. And allow me to make mention right from the start that we will work with the PF adopted candidate for Chilanga Honourable Maria Langa – mama ni mama,” She said.

Ms. Musonda described her former political party as a Cult of Cruel individuals whose only agenda is to use people for their selfish appetite for power.

She has since commended the Head of State for embracing all Zambians especially the women and the youths whom he has entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

Charmaine Mehl Musonda being welcomed in PF
Charmaine Mehl Musonda being welcomed in PF

The defectors were received by PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Joseph Malanji in the company of Provincial Chairperson MCC Kennedy Kamba and his Executive, MCC Frank Ng’ambi, PF aspiring Member of Parliament for Chilanga Hon Maria Langa and immediate past UPND Mbabala lawmaker Hon. Ephraim Belemu.

Meanwhile, MCC Joseph Malanji said people are joining the ruling Patriotic Front because they appreciate the ideologies of the party.

He said this is unlike the opposition UPND who seeks to frustrate every progressive move made by the government.

And Hon Malanji urged the people of Chilanga to give PF candidates votes so that the party can amass two-third majority in Parliament.

“There are decisions that we want to pass in Parliament but implementation is difficult because some people with their selfish leadership come with a preconceived mind to frustrate every government effort to better the lives of our people,” He said.

Meanwhile, MCC. Frank Ng’ambi said Ms. Charmaine Musonda’s defection was the beginning of the end of the UPND in Chilanga.

He said people can clearly see that Zambia under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has been transformed.

“I want to assure those who have joined that you are thinking for generations to come. I am not seeing anyone currently who can be compared to President Lungu. I’m happy that my Sister who has been with the UPND in Chilanga, making inroads politically, has decided to join,” He said.

Charmaine Mehl Musonda being welcomed in PF
Charmaine Mehl Musonda being welcomed in PF

Charmaine Mehl Musonda being welcomed in PF
Charmaine Mehl Musonda being welcomed in PF

Previous article72 individuals Denied access into Zambia and 272 placed under 14 days quarantine- Health PS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Charmaine Musonda ditches UPND to Join PF

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has continued to lose key members of the opposition political party due...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Copperbelt Students back Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 25
Student from across the Copperbelt have today launched the Students for ECL Copperbelt Chapter which will galvanise votes for President Edgar Lungu ahead of...
Read more

PF will treat Lawyer John Sangwa as a political opponent wherever he is found-Kennedy Kamba

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 49
The Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Leadership has directed all its members to turn out in numbers and show solidarity to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu...
Read more

UPND denies Ferrying Supporters from other Provinces for HH’s Nomination Day

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed allegations against the party that had feeried supporters from other parts of the country to...
Read more

Govt supports PWDs in politics

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 3
Government says it fully supports persons with disabilities (PWDs)’s candidature ahead of 12 August, 2021 general elections. Comfort for National Association for Persons with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.