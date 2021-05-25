9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Rampant Buildcon Dent Zanaco’s League Dreams

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Rampant Buildcon Dent Zanaco's League Dreams
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Buildcon have moved into fourth position on the FAZ Super Division table after thrashing second placed Zanaco 4-0 away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday.

This was Zanaco’s second straight loss as the Bankers endured a three-match winless run.

Rampant Buildcon overcame the pre-match debacle of using borrowed jerseys from Red Arrows after their initial attire resembled that of Zanaco.

Attackers Najeeb Abbas, Gerald Chisha, Conlyde Luchanga and Patrick Ngoma scored a goal each for Buildcon in the lunchtime match.

Buildcon have moved to 46 points, four behind Zanaco, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Zanaco missed another chance to reduce Zesco United’s lead at the top to five points.

Previous articleNkana Beat Red Arrows To Edge Closer to D-Zone Exit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Rampant Buildcon Dent Zanaco’s League Dreams

Buildcon have moved into fourth position on the FAZ Super Division table after thrashing second placed Zanaco 4-0 away...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Beat Red Arrows To Edge Closer to D-Zone Exit

Sports sports - 0
Nkana have beaten Red Arrows 2-1 away in Lusaka to jump one place up to number fifteen on the FAZ Super Division table. Kalampa rallied...
Read more

Wedson Welcomes FAZ’s Five Foreign Player Quota Rule

Sports sports - 1
Lusaka Dynamos and former Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda ex-Chipolopolo coach says the newly introduced five foreign -player quota is exciting news. Starting in the 2021/2022...
Read more

Nkana Face Tricky Test at Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Relegation battling league champions Nkana eclipse Tuesday’s doubleheader at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka when they visit Red Arrows. It is a big match for both...
Read more

Napsa Stars and Fathi Part Ways

Sports sports - 5
Mohamed Fathi's three-year reign as Napsa Stars coach has come to an end on a day the clubs' secretariat was also sent on forced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.