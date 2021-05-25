Buildcon have moved into fourth position on the FAZ Super Division table after thrashing second placed Zanaco 4-0 away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday.

This was Zanaco’s second straight loss as the Bankers endured a three-match winless run.

Rampant Buildcon overcame the pre-match debacle of using borrowed jerseys from Red Arrows after their initial attire resembled that of Zanaco.

Attackers Najeeb Abbas, Gerald Chisha, Conlyde Luchanga and Patrick Ngoma scored a goal each for Buildcon in the lunchtime match.

Buildcon have moved to 46 points, four behind Zanaco, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Zanaco missed another chance to reduce Zesco United’s lead at the top to five points.