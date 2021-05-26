President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Councillors who have gone unopposed in the recently held nominations and only await 12th August, 2021 to officially take office.

President Lungu says Councilors winning unopposed is a sign that PF is more ready for the elections than its opponents.

Mr Lungu says the recent development is a clear demonstration that the PF is an organised party.

The President was speaking in Lusaka today, when he officially launched the PF National Campaign.

“This is a clear sign that it is only the PF who are ready for these elections countrywide. Trust me, this electoral success we have recorded this month at nomination stage is the same we shall finish with after 12th August, 2021,” President Lungu said.

And the President announced that that the official theme song for the campaign is “Alebwelelapo Pamupando” by the PF Women Choir.

Meanwhile President Lungu has expressed confidence that when the PF’s manifesto is implemented, the Zambian economy will rebound.

President Lungu who acknowledged that the economy has suffered shocks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic among other factors, saying the party manifesto which was recently launched has the solution.

Mr Lungu says among the issues contained in the manifesto are reserving specific jobs for Zambians.

“Some of the goals include reserving for Zambians, specific businesses, such as timber logging, mining of gold, manganese, precious and semi-precious minerals, trading in live chickens at markets, quarrying, block-making, commercial cleaning, saloons, barber shops, domestic haulage and local road transportation,” he said.

And the President said the composition of various candidates standing on the PF ticket shows that the party is inclusive.

Mr Lungu said marginalized groups like women, youths and the disabled have been considered by the party.

He said the party is more inclusive than any other party vying for political office.

“Inclusiveness is the hallmark of the Patriotic Front party. That is why the disabled and other marginalized people in society have been adopted among our candidates in these coming elections,” Mr Lungu said.