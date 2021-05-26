Ten-man Zesco United’s hopes of moving an inch closer to securing the 2020/2021 FAZ Super League title suffered a setback on Wednesday after suffering a shock 3-0 away loss to Prison Leopards in a doubleheader played at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Despite the defeat, Zesco stayed eight points clear of second placed Zanaco with five and four games left respectively while Prison are tenth on 41 points with three left.

Victory today would have seen Zesco move within a point of lifting the league title with four matches to spare.

Things started to go wrong for Zesco in the opening 30 minute in which Prison took a 23rd minute when defender Clement Mwape handled the ball and referee Evans Mulenga pointed to the spot.

David Obashi converted the penalty to send Prison1-0 into the break.

But six minutes after Prison’s took the lead, Zesco suffered another blow when midfielder Kelvin Mubanga was sent off following a second booking.

Augustine Henneh added to Zesco’s misery with Prison’s second goal in the 72st minute and Obashi wrapped up a good day at the office for the promoted side when he completed his brace in the 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, in the lunchtime kickoff, Napsa Stars stayed third from bottom following a 1-0 away loss to Kabwe Warriors.

Warriors’ midfielder Prince Mumba’s 84th minute goal secured the vital victory.

Warriors replace Red Arrows at number three on 47 points while the latter drop to fifth on 46 points with three games each left to play in what is a very fluid battle for the third and fourth CAF Confederation Cup qualifying places.

Napsa are on 36 points and a point behind Nkana.