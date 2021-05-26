The student movement has thrown its weight behind the UPND-Alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema saying they are disappointed with the many ills in the PF government.

According to the UPND media team, student League president Jerome Nkonjela said the high corruption levels in the government have led the government to remove the meal allowances.The higher learning institutions represented by more than 10 universities across the country.

Mr Nkonjela asked the UPND to consider introducing the meal allowance when the UPND leader win the elections, adding that the confidence the youths have in the UPND leader HH has led the youths to endorse him as a preferred candidate in the coming elections.

And UPND National Chairman Stephen Katuka has assured students that the meal allowance will be restored immediately the UPND- Alliance forms government in August this year.

Mr. Katuka told the students that there is no revolution without the involvement of the students and that the endorsement of President Hichilema by the students signifies the desire for the youths to change the wrongs done to the country by the PF government.

Mr. Katuka said the UPND will priotise education and will restore the meal allowance for students and wondered how the students survive with the hard-living standards

Mr Katuka said the UPND in government will increase budgetary allocations to educations as education plays an important role in the life of the people, before adding that it is up to the student to make the right decision as they go towards the elections.

Katuka encouraged the students to mobilise and recruit their fellow students and parents to vote for UPND so as to win the elections in the first round and avoid a rerun.

Mr Katuka said the UPND- Alliance government will not condone cadrerism in markets and stations as it will create sustainable employment and that the UPND will be in government to save and not to steal from the people.

Deputy National youths Chairman in charge of politics Trevor Mwiinde said the plight of student can’t be over emphasized going by the strength they have.

Mr Mwiinde said the level at which lawlessness in the country has reached is scaring and that the country is looking forward to a committed leadership through President Hichilema to redeem the country, adding that the endorsement of President Hichilema by the student give hope to the country that there is life at the end of time