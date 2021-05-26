Zanaco have parted company with coach Chris Kaunda despite the seven-time champions sitting at number two with four games left before the close of the FAZ Super League 2020/21 season.

Kaunda’s one-and-half year reign has come to an end following back-to-back league defeats over the last week.

He joins the endemic of sackings over the last fortnight that have hit the league namely Mohamed Fathy at Napsa Stars, Tennant Chilumba at Forest Rangers, Levy Chabala at Kabwe Warriors and Perry Mutapa at Power Dynamos.

The climax came on May 25 when Zanaco were crashed 4-0 at home by fourth placed Buildcon at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

“Zanaco head coach Chris Kaunda will not be in charge of the team for the last four games of the season,” Zanaco media officer Martha Nshimbi said in a statement on May 26.

“General manager Marlon Kananda announced the development to the players and technical bench before Wednesday morning’s training session at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.”

Kaunda was hired in January 2020 after Zanaco fired Mumamba Numba following four years in charge.

The highlight of Kaunda’s tenure saw him guide Zanaco to their debut continental quarterfinal qualification in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup where they were knocked out by Pyramids FC of Egypt.

However, despite Zanaco guaranteed a top four finish this season, after finishing seventh last term, Tuesdays’ defeat to Buildcon technically handed Zesco United the league title.

Zesco, who are coached by Kaunda’s predecessors Numba in his first season at the helm, need four points from their next two games to end the title race with four matches in hand.

Meanwhile, Zanaco have appointed team manager and long-serving assistant coach Robin Munsanka to oversee the remaining matches that they need to cement their number two status.