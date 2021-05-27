The Malawian government has commended Zambia for its robust rural electrification program through the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Director, in the Ministry of Energy, says his government will emulate the strategies that Zambia and REA adopted to connect rural parts of Malawi.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chiwambo was speaking when a delegation from the Ministry of Energy in Malawi, Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and REA toured Kampekete Solar mini-grid project in Chongwe District of Lusaka province today.

He stated that his team decided to visit Zambia to appreciate the developments being carried out as well as to learn and share ideas and experiences with regards to energy generation.

“Zambia and Malawi have signed various policies and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). We would like to emulate and copy this successes story to serve the people of Malawi”, he said.

He said his government has resolved to set up a similar organisation to REA, to increase the country’s access rate to electricity to over 40 percent by 2030.

REA Director Engineering, Patrick Mubanga, said his Organisation is committed to ensuring more people especially in the rural areas have access to electricity.

He explained that from the time REA signed an MoU with Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF), a total of 1,500 solar milling plants have been erected across the country with over 850 operating well.