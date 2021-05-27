9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Malawi commends Zambia’s rural electrification programme

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Malawi commends Zambia’s rural electrification programme
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Malawian government has commended Zambia for its robust rural electrification program through the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Director, in the Ministry of Energy, says his government will emulate the strategies that Zambia and REA adopted to connect rural parts of Malawi.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chiwambo was speaking when a delegation from the Ministry of Energy in Malawi, Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and REA toured Kampekete Solar mini-grid project in Chongwe District of Lusaka province today.

He stated that his team decided to visit Zambia to appreciate the developments being carried out as well as to learn and share ideas and experiences with regards to energy generation.

“Zambia and Malawi have signed various policies and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). We would like to emulate and copy this successes story to serve the people of Malawi”, he said.

He said his government has resolved to set up a similar organisation to REA, to increase the country’s access rate to electricity to over 40 percent by 2030.

REA Director Engineering, Patrick Mubanga, said his Organisation is committed to ensuring more people especially in the rural areas have access to electricity.

He explained that from the time REA signed an MoU with Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF), a total of 1,500 solar milling plants have been erected across the country with over 850 operating well.

Previous articleZambia has laid strong foundation for prosperity -Bwalya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Malawi commends Zambia’s rural electrification programme

The Malawian government has commended Zambia for its robust rural electrification program through the Rural Electrification Authority (REA). ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia has laid strong foundation for prosperity -Bwalya

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia's High Commissioner to Australia with extra accreditation to New Zealand Frank Bwalya says the Government has laid a strong foundation for Zambia's...
Read more

Zambia needs more career Diplomats afteer the August Elections

General News Chief Editor - 11
The Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) says the party that forms the next government after the August poll should ensure that those appointed to...
Read more

ZANACO FC Coach sent on leave

General News Photo Editor - 2
FAZ MTN Super Division Heavyweights Zanaco Football Club has placed Head Coach Chris Kaunda on administrative leave. Zanaco Football Club General Manager Marlon Kananda said...
Read more

Peace is Zambia’s legacy -Nundwe

General News Chief Editor - 3
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe says peace is the heritage for Zambia and must be preserved. And Mr Nundwe has called on residents...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.