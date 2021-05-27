Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia with extra accreditation to New Zealand Frank Bwalya says the Government has laid a strong foundation for Zambia’s prosperity through the massive infrastructure it has built in various sectors of the economy.

Mr Bwalya made the remarks when the Divisional Manager, for Middle East and Africa at New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Stuart Horne paid a courtesy call on him at the Mission in Canberra.

He said the development of infrastructure by the Government provided a solid Launch pad for economic recovery and its offshoots of job creation, better living standards for all people as well as the lower taxes that a strong economy delivers.

The Zambian Envoy cited the recently commissioned Kazungula Bridge as a major economic infrastructure that will improve transportation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) regions and accelerate economic growth for Zambia and the region as a whole.

“Zambia had done well in combating the first wave of the pandemic with an impressive recovery rate but that many people died during the second wave adding that Zambia looked to New Zealand for support in acquiring the much needed vaccines,” he said.

And Mr. Horne said Zambia was one of the countries in Africa that New Zealand wanted to continue working with because of its good development record.

Mr. Horne praised Zambia for the strides recorded in various sectors especially agriculture under which New Zealand is supporting the Zambia Dairy Transformation Programme (ZDTP) to help smallholder dairy farmers improve their productivity, milk quality and linkage to urban markets.

“We are willing to continue funding the project because it was vital in improving the livelihood of the Zambian dairy farmers. The five-year project was scheduled to end in 2021 but there is a likelihood of extending,” he stressed.

He said New Zealand would soon start helping some countries with the Covax vaccine to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Horne further said his country had however, prioritized supporting the Pacific nations which depended on New Zealand for such support.

