Bruised League Contenders Zanaco Visit Struggling Napsa Stars

Second placed Zanaco are searching for their first win in four matches as they face relegation threatened Napsa Stars in Saturday’s rescheduled FAZ Super Division match at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco have posted two straight losses and a draw leading to the sending of Coach Chris Kaunda on forced leave last Wednesday.

The Bankers now under interim coach Robin Munsanka will look to overcome Napsa in a bid to consolidate second position.

Zanaco lost their last match to Buildcon by 4-0 on Tuesday while Napsa were edged 1-0 at Kabwe Warriors 24 hours later.

Zanaco are on 50 points, eight points behind leaders Zesco United, after playing 30 matches.

Napsa are placed third from the foot of the table with 36 points from 29 matches played.

Napsa are searching for a win to keep alive their chances of surviving relegation.

A win over Zanaco will move Napsa out of the danger zone.

